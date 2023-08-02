Thieves get away with thousands of dollars from Atlanta convenience store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A convenience store owner is left to clean up a big mess after thieves broke into his business and stole thousands of dollars during an early morning smash-and-grab robbery.

It happened at a gas station on the 4300 block of Roswell Road in Atlanta. The owner tells Atlanta News First it happened close to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, just before the store opened.

Surveillance video captured the moment the thieves pulled up in a black car, smashed the front door and quickly began searching the store for cash.

“Car stopped here, it was a Dodge Charger, black. A guy came in from the front door, he hit with the hammer, a guy with a hoodie, you can see from the camera they took everything out,” said store owner Saiful Kabir.

Kabir says the thieves were able to get cash from the register and escape with his safe. In all, they took about $5,000.

Luckily, the store was closed and no one was hurt, something Kabir says he’s very thankful for.

