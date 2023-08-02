Back to School
What impact does the heat have on mental health?

According to a study cited by the Mayo Clinic, more people go to the emergency room for psychiatric and mental health-related concerns when it’s hot out.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’re hot. Tired. Maybe a little sweaty! All of us feel the heat. But tonight, experts have a warning: these high temperatures are probably impacting your mental health!

“It literally is something that’s affecting each and every one of us. So just step back and try to think through these things in a high-level cognitive brain stuff this is what’s happening, recognize that, and not just react impulsively from that emotional part of the brain but think thru the heats really getting to me it might be getting to that person too,” psychiatrist Dr. Robert Bright said.

The American Psychiatric Association reports depression and suicide increase in extreme heat, along with aggression, domestic violence reports, and substance abuse. Certain medications, including antidepressants and antipsychotics, can increase your risk for heat-related problems including dehydration and how your body regulates temperature. While you should be aware of what’s happening to your body, experts remind us to think of others, too.

