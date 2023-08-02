Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

You can enter the national parks for free on Friday

The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.
The National Park Service is waiving all entrance fees to the national parks on Friday.(Sergei Mutovkin / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Friday, the National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all of its sites in celebration of the third anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In a news release, the park service said the act is making a big difference in the protection and enjoyment of national parks and other public lands.

The fee waiver on Friday only applies to the cost of entry. It doesn’t apply to fees for camping.

Visitors who plan to be in the park after Friday must pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

The park service is also offering fee-free days this year on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
Elizabeth Chosewood
Babysitter charged, nearly strangles baby to death, Gainesville police say
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii
Rapper Young Thug is on trial in a massive RICO case.
Young Thug’s attorneys: Leave the goats out of it!

Latest News

Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
The Decatur mother and her four children were looking forward to a fresh start. Instead,...
Four months after apartment fire, mom and four kids living in shelter
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
The current Fulton County Jail facility is on Rice Street NW in Atlanta. A new jail facility...
Fulton commissioners give green light to find how to fund almost $1.7B new jail facility
Nicholas Rossi from the U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says