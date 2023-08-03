2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus, Milton fire says

MILTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were “transported for medical care” after a multi-vehicle crash in Milton involving a school bus, according to the Milton Fire Department.

The crash happened Thursday near Birmingham Road and Batesville Road. Milton fire says the crash involved a car, a trash truck and a school bus. No children were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

Milton fire said parts of Birmingham Road and Batesville Road will be closed for “several hours.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.