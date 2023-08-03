Back to School
Atlanta police looking for men who robbed spa, impersonated police officer

Atlanta police say the people in the spa were herded into a room while the men took an “undisclosed amount of cash.”
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who impersonated a police officer and robbed a spa.

Atlanta police say two Black men and a Hispanic man entered Spring Spa at 1996 Manchester St NE around 9:30 p.m. Jul. 27. One flashed a badge and gun indicating he was a police officer. Atlanta police say the people in the spa were herded into a room while the men took an “undisclosed amount of cash.”

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

