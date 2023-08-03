Atlanta schools superintendent to be replaced months earlier than expected

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Board of Education announced a new temporary Atlanta schools superintendent on Thursday — ten months before the current superintendent was supposed to leave.

Danielle Battle will step in as interim superintendent by late August, replacing current Superintendent Lisa Herring, the statement said. Herring’s contract was previously set to expire on June 30, 2024. The statement offered no explanation for the sudden change in plans.

After Aug. 31, Herring will act as a consultant for the school system through the end of the year. The board is currently conducting a national search to find the district’s next permanent superintendent, who will take over in July 2024, it said.

“We look forward to working closely with [Herring], in this new role, and with Dr. Battle to ensure a seamless transition as we continue our work to advance educational outcomes for our students,” Atlanta Board of Education Chair Eshé Collins said in the statement.

Battle has a 19-year career in the school district. She formerly served as associate superintendent, interim chief of schools and academics and the principal of Parkside Elementary School and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.

In her own statement, Herring said she is proud of the progress made during her tenure, including “historic” graduation rates and expanded corporate partnerships.

“As we continue with a thoughtful transition in leadership, the Board, incoming Interim Superintendent and I, are keeping the needs of our scholars, families and staff members as our focus and look forward to an unbelievably amazing year ahead,” she said.

Herring first became superintendent in July 2020, just after the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In June, she announced that the board decided to end her tenure.

Collins told Atlanta News First that Herring did not meet expectations for “engagement and communication,” but provided no details.

