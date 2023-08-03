‘A big ask’ | YSL attorney on why picking Young Thug’s jury is taking so long

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With August 7, 2023, marking eight months since jury selection began in Young Thug’s massive organized crime trial, an attorney representing one of the defendants has an explanation for the historically long process.

“The issue is, we’re asking for a lot,” Suri Chadha Jimenez said. “We’re asking for the citizens of Fulton County to put aside their lives, their careers, their profession, their family who they might be taking care of, and come sit with us and listen to the state tell a story that will last six to nine months.

“That’s a big ask.”

Jimenez represents Coradrius Dorsey, aka “Polo” or “Juicy,” in the RICO trial of Young Thug (real name, Jeffery Williams). Along with Dorsey and the megastar rapper, seven other defendants are also on trial on various charges, including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, drug dealing, carjacking, and witness intimidation.

“We’re taking a lot of time make sure people who have hardships are heard, and we end up with a jury that will give us the attention we deserve,” Jimenez said.

Individual juror questioning finally got underway in late July in the nationally watched organized crime trial. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, has called almost 1,000 potential jurors since January, the summons call being part of the trial called voir dire, the process used by prosecutors and defenders to select a fair and impartial jury. During voir dire, the jury panel is questioned by both parties’ lawyers. The questions are intended to help the lawyers in the jury selection process. After voir dire, the jury is selected from the panel.

Hundreds of potential jurors requested exemptions from service for a variety of reasons: child care and elderly patent care obligations, medical reasons, and professional hardship, among others.

Williams is on trial in Fulton County in a massive RICO case involving himself and eight other defendants. Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, while defense attorneys argue YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

The jury selection has already lasted longer than any other trial in Georgia history, and has been repeatedly plagued by arrests, charges, and disruptions. The trial itself could last for more than a year. Georgia’s longest jury selection and its longest trial both came in the Atlanta Public Schools teacher scandal of 2014-15.

Last week, Williams’ attorneys filed a motion seeking to exclude evidence of a religious ceremony allegedly involving the sacrifice of goats.

The motion, filed by Brian Steel and Keith Adams, cites the arrest of Shannon Stillwell, aka “Shannon Jackson” or “SB.” Stillwell was arrested in the middle of the reported religious ceremony, and has been charged along with Young Thug.

Young Thug is facing eight criminal counts under a federal law that was originally enacted to fight organized crime. Georgia is one of 33 states that has its own RICO law, but in the Peach State, the alleged criminal enterprises do not have to have existed as long as the federal law. In June, Young Thug released a new album called, “Business is Business” which features Drake, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, Travis Scott, and more.

