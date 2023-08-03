Back to School
Body of man who went missing on Lake Lanier recovered, officials say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in Lake Lanier over the weekend has been found, officials confirm.

Leonardo Martinez, 27, was swimming near Van Pugh Park South when he went underwater.

During a shore sweep at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, search teams found his body approximately 30 yards from the shore. The Department of Natural Resources said he was found on the water’s surface.

Two other deaths were reported over the same weekend from different parts of Lake Lanier.

According to officials, 61-year-old Tracey Stewart drowned near East Bank Park on Saturday. Rescue teams found his body about 110 feet below the water’s surface.

Just a day earlier, another man, 24-year-old Thomas Shepard Milner, died on Friday from his injuries after jumping into Lake Lanier from his family’s dock near Dove Trail. Investigators said Milner appeared to have been electrocuted when he entered the water on Thursday.

