Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cherokee Fire names 3-year-old with cancer, neurological disorder ‘honorary firefighter’

Austin Herre
Austin Herre(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services (CCFES) named a 3-year-old with cancer and a rare neurological disorder an “honorary firefighter.”

3-year-old Austin Herre has both acute lymphoblastic leukemia and adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD). ALD is a neurological disorder that destroys the protective coating around the cells responsible for brain function. CCFES said children with ALD “could suffer hearing loss, vision loss, mobility issues, and eventually death.”

Herre and his parents visited CCFES in July, where firefighters noticed he loved playing with fire trucks. When he visited fire headquarters and Fire Chief Eddie Robinson, Herre was presented with his own uniform and declared an “honorary firefighter.” He was given the opportunity to crawl through a real truck, interact with firefighters and staff and help firefighters clean the trucks.

Meet Honorary Firefighter Austin Herre, our newest member of the Cherokee Fire Family! In July, Austin turned 3 years...

Posted by Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Chief Robinson said, “Austin and his family are now members of our fire family, and we will be right beside him for his fight.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Program graduates
29 former Henry Co. inmates graduate from life skills training program
The Coaster Fest is happening Aug. 19-20. (Source: Six Flags Over Georgia)
Six Flags to host new coaster enthusiast event
Fulton Co. high school senior provides free theater classes for local youth.
Fulton Co. high school senior brings free theater classes to local youth
Mai Ideshita wants to make theater arts accessible to everyone, especially kids in her community.
Fulton Co. high school senior brings free theater classes to local youth