FIRST ALERT | Rain and storms - a few severe - are back in the forecast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a break from the rain and storms, inclement weather is back in the forecast across north Georgia. Plan for a few rounds of storms in the forecast over the next 36-hours.

Thursday begins with spotty downpours northeast of the immediate Metro Atlanta area; northern Gwinnett County on north and east. The chance of rain across Atlanta, proper, remains fairly low through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s out the door this morning in Atlanta. Plan for slightly cooler temperatures outside of the city.

FIRST ALERT | 🚨 A few downpours are roaming the area this morning. More widespread showers and storms are forecast to sweep through this afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the forecast. A couple storms may be strong, to severe. @atlnewsfirst #atlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/6vYlY6XihS — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 3, 2023

Temperatures warm into the mid-80s by lunch-time in many neighborhoods and are forecast to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s around much of metro Atlanta. There are multiple rounds of rain and storms in the forecast today and Friday.

Round #1 Rain and storms have drifted out of east Tennessee and western North Carolina during the wee hours of this morning. Rain is forecast to focus north and northeast of the immediate Metro Atlanta area through 8 a.m. Spotty downpours are expected across Gwinnett, Hall, Greene and surrounding counties. That being said, there could still be some spotty rain around closer into the metro. Rain may be heavy in a few areas.

Rounds #2 A more widespread round of rain and thunder is expected to sweep in from the north this afternoon and early evening. More communities will by impacted by this round of rain and storms. A couple storms could become strong or severe. Gusty straight-line winds are possible.. Any storm that moves through will be capable of frequent lightning and heavy rain. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms may linger into Thursday evening and night.

Rounds #3 Clusters of storms are expected to sweep in from the north Friday; possible as early as the morning commute. mid-afternoon. Again, a couple storms could be strong or severe. Heavy rain is also expected with a few storms. The risk of localized flooding will start to increase, especially in areas that have received multiple rounds of heavy rain.

An occasionally stormy weather pattern lingers into early next week. Keep an eye on the forecast. You can be alerted to rain and storms approaching your plans by downloading the First Alert Weather App.

