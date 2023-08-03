Gainesville teen killed, man injured in argument turned shooting, sheriff’s office says

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 17-year-old was killed and a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting that stemmed from an argument on Wednesday night, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall County deputies responded to a home in the 3000 block of Southchase Drive around 9 p.m. When they got there, they said one person was dead and another was found injured outside of a shed.

The teenager killed was identified as Paul Statham, Jr. The sheriff’s office said he was shot multiple times. The other person was shot once and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday they believe the teenager started an argument with the man. They said when the 17-year-old shot at the man, someone else in the home shot the teenager. The sheriff’s office said that person is cooperating with the investigation and has not been charged.

Stratham’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

