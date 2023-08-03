Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Hundreds of hospitals have lost childbirth units, report says

FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost...
FILE -Giving birth has become more difficult in some areas. About 300 hospitals have lost childbirth units over the past five years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 300 hospitals have shut down their childbirth units in the past five years, according to a report from the March of Dimes.

It found about 1 in 10 women who gave birth last year lived more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital.

The report indicated more than one-third of counties in the United States are what it calls “maternity care deserts.”

The problem affects rural areas the most.

Eight counties in Texas have that designation, according to the March of Dimes. The organization said the demand for care in that state has increased since abortion restrictions took effect.

Other states with the highest rates of maternity care deserts include North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Delta flight
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Several students in Forsyth County pack the bus for the first day back to school.
School starts in Forsyth, Jackson, Heard and more north Georgia counties
The Decatur mother and her four children were looking forward to a fresh start. Instead,...
Plight of single mom, 4 kids show need for affordable housing
In this 2023 artist illustration by Alberto Gennari, Perucetus colossus is reconstructed in its...
The heaviest animal ever may be this ancient whale found in the Peruvian desert
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida set to execute inmate James Phillip Barnes in nurse’s 1988 hammer killing
An apartment fire in Doraville has displaced 19 people and critically injured one woman.
Woman severely burned, 19 people displaced in DeKalb County apartment fire