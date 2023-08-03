Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man allegedly attempted robbery at smoke shop, assaulted employee, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police say the man tried to steal from the XHale City Smoke Shop near 2165 Cheshire Bridge Road NE.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to rob a smoke shop and assaulted an employee.

Atlanta police say the man tried to steal from the XHale City Smoke Shop near 2165 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. When an employee confronted him, he allegedly pushed her over the store’s countertop. She and several other employees called 911, but the police did not arrive before the man ran away.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Lindsay Shiver, left, was charged in connection to a plot to kill her estranged husband Robert...
Beauty queen from Ga. arrested in plot to kill husband, former football player in Bahamas
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
Search for missing man on Lake Lanier turns into recovery effort
Search for missing man on Lake Lanier turns into recovery effort
Lawsuit brought by Georgia District attorneys claims new bill is unconstitutional
Lawsuit brought by Georgia District attorneys claims new bill is unconstitutional
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Man wanted for scamming $8,000 from renters in Gwinnett County, police say
Possible security threat at U.S Senate building
Possible security threat at U.S Senate building