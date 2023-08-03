Man allegedly attempted robbery at smoke shop, assaulted employee, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to rob a smoke shop and assaulted an employee.

Atlanta police say the man tried to steal from the XHale City Smoke Shop near 2165 Cheshire Bridge Road NE. When an employee confronted him, he allegedly pushed her over the store’s countertop. She and several other employees called 911, but the police did not arrive before the man ran away.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.