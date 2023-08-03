Police look for man allegedly exposing himself to women in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A very uncomfortable situation for women is becoming all too common in metro Atlanta.

Police have reported several men exposing themselves to women who they are still looking for in the last several weeks.

Gwinnett County Police Department said early Sunday morning a man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking to her apartment complex.

Police said the man followed her and stopped at the bottom of the stairs of her building at the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartment in Norcross.

The man was wearing a blue soccer jersey and a black hat.

We reached out to the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartment for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.

This all comes after two other very similar situations like this took place.

Yesterday police said a man pulled up in his car behind a woman jogging at eight a.m. in the morning in the Virginia Highland neighborhood, rolled down his window, and asked the woman where the hospital was while he was allegedly fully naked.

Police said the man took off in the car after that.

Two weeks ago, police arrested Tywong McCoy for allegedly exposing himself and stalking women in the Piedmont Park area.

If you have any information on the incidents that took place in the Virginia Highland neighborhood or the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments in Norcross, contact the police.

