Police looking for vehicle in deadly Clayton County hit-and-run

After midnight on Monday, police found 25-year-old Markevius Clayton dead on the shoulder of...
After midnight on Monday, police found 25-year-old Markevius Clayton dead on the shoulder of Panhandle Road’s 11000th block, a statement said. Police believe that the vehicle hit him while traveling north before driving off.(WGCL)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are searching for a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Hampton.

After midnight on Monday, police found 25-year-old Markevius Clayton dead on the shoulder of Panhandle Road’s 11000th block, a statement said. Police believe that the vehicle hit him while traveling north before driving off.

The vehicle is likely a white or light-colored Ford Fusion or Ford Escape, police said. It is missing a right-side mirror and may have additional damage on the same side.

Police ask anyone who has seen the car or has information about the incident to call the traffic unit at (678) 618-2565.

