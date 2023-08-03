Restaurant Report Card: Tin Roof Cantina fails with 62; Majestic Diner earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Tex-Mex restaurant in DeKalb County is dealing with a pest problem this week.

Tin Roof Cantina on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta failed with 62 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, black beans, and ground beef were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, a dead roach was found inside the ice machine in direct contact with ice. And there were live roaches near the soda machine, on the stovetop, and on the dish machine handle.

Stephen Talley manages the restaurant and said he has been trying to eliminate the pest problem for weeks. But he said the German cockroaches have been relentless.

“It’s gross, it’s embarrassing. And it’s a problem that we have been working on. And it looks like we’re getting rid of them,” Talley said.

He also said they have corrected the other violations noted in the report and his food is now at the proper temperature.

Now to an update in Fulton County. Waffle House on Fifth Street in midtown Atlanta improved this week on a reinspection with a “B” and 87 points.

And at Majestic Diner on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored three in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been in business since 1929. You can enjoy breakfast or lunch seven days a week. On the menu they have pancakes, a club sandwich and fries, eggs sunny side up with bacon and fruit, Greek yogurt, bacon double cheeseburger, and the Olympic omelet with hash browns and tzatziki sauce.

Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.