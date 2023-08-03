Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Restaurant Report Card: Tin Roof Cantina fails with 62; Majestic Diner earns 100

By Adam Murphy
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Tex-Mex restaurant in DeKalb County is dealing with a pest problem this week.

Tin Roof Cantina on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta failed with 62 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, black beans, and ground beef were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, a dead roach was found inside the ice machine in direct contact with ice. And there were live roaches near the soda machine, on the stovetop, and on the dish machine handle.

Stephen Talley manages the restaurant and said he has been trying to eliminate the pest problem for weeks. But he said the German cockroaches have been relentless.

“It’s gross, it’s embarrassing. And it’s a problem that we have been working on. And it looks like we’re getting rid of them,” Talley said.

He also said they have corrected the other violations noted in the report and his food is now at the proper temperature.

Now to an update in Fulton County. Waffle House on Fifth Street in midtown Atlanta improved this week on a reinspection with a “B” and 87 points.

And at Majestic Diner on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta, they earned a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they’ve scored three in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

They’ve been in business since 1929. You can enjoy breakfast or lunch seven days a week. On the menu they have pancakes, a club sandwich and fries, eggs sunny side up with bacon and fruit, Greek yogurt, bacon double cheeseburger, and the Olympic omelet with hash browns and tzatziki sauce.

Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: Dead roaches, unsafe temps and more at this popular cantina
Imagine buying a used car that you love, only to find out later you can’t drive it anymore...
Outraged buyers confront used car lot over expired tags, missing titles
Facebook hack
Facebook knows about a hacked Marketplace account but won’t remove it
A popular fast-food restaurant known for serving real chicken is now facing some real problems.
Restaurant Report Card: Zaxby’s fails with 68; D’Cuban Cafe earns 100