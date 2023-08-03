Back to School
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County, police told Atlanta News First.

Police said a wind blew a metal roof off a building, knocking down a tree and power lines.

The area will be closed off until repairs are finished, but traffic will not be affected by the collapse.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

