Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County, police told Atlanta News First.

Police said a wind blew a metal roof off a building, knocking down a tree and power lines.

The area will be closed off until repairs are finished, but traffic will not be affected by the collapse.

