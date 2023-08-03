School starts in Forsyth, Jackson, Heard and more north Georgia counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands more students are picking up pencils and packing the school bus Thursday morning as back-to-school week continues.
Today is the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for the following districts:
- Calhoun City Schools
- Fannin County School System
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Floyd County Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Greene County School System
- Heard County Schools
- Jackson County School System
- Gordon County Schools
Atlanta News First’s Rodney Harris is on the road monitoring traffic conditions near some of the elementary, middle and high schools.
Click here to see a full list of back-to-school start dates in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
