‘School’s open, drive carefully,’ warn transportation leaders

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With hundreds of thousands of metro Atlanta children starting their new school year this week and next, state and local transportation leaders remind drivers about the importance of being safe and alert when operating a vehicle.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) joined representatives of the American Automobile Association (AAA) Thursday for their annual “School’s Open, Drive Carefully” safety tour which began in 1947. The safety tour reminds drivers to be ready to stop as required by law for school buses and in crossing zones.

Representatives of the Georgia Motor Carrier and Compliance Division and the Fulton County School District also were on hand.

AAA spokesman Garrett Townsend said it’s also important to remind teenage drivers – especially those who recently got their license – about school safety laws.

“We urge parents to have a conversation with your child,” Townsend said, “perhaps even doing a run-through so that they understand the rules of the road so they can navigate safely through the school zones.”

According to GOHS, each day during the 180-day school year, Georgia school bus drivers transport more than a million students 770,000 miles to and from school each day. While school buses are statistically the safest way for children to travel to and from school each day, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows the most dangerous part of that trip for students is when they are getting on and off the bus.

From 2000 to 2021, there were 53 persons killed in crashes in the United States involving a driver illegally passing a school bus and 25 of those fatalities were pedestrians who were 18 years of age or younger. More than 79,000 school bus drivers reported 51,500 vehicles illegally passing their buses in a single day during the 2020-21 school year in the United States. That means on average school buses are illegally passed more than 9.28 million times during a school year in the United States.

