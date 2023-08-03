LIVE UPDATE: Severe weather moves across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is monitoring a developing severe weather situation across parts of Georgia Thursday evening.

Atlanta News First meteorologists are working to bring you the latest as the line of storms moves through.

LIVE UPDATES:

5;51 p.m | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for LaGrange, Fayetteville, and Senoia cities until 6:15 PM EDT

5:48 p.m | Fire personnel responded to Thaxton Road for a medical call after a person was struck by lightning.

5:40 p.m| A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County, police confirmed to Atlanta News First. We are working to learn more details.

5:28 p.m | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Putnam counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:01 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Coweta and Fulton counties.

4:43 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, and Heard counties.

4:40 p.m. | The Elbert County Emergency Services posted to social media a video of clouds in northern Elbert County.

