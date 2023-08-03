Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

LIVE UPDATE: Severe weather moves across Georgia

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is monitoring a developing severe weather situation across parts of Georgia Thursday evening.

Atlanta News First meteorologists are working to bring you the latest as the line of storms moves through.

>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP

LIVE UPDATES:

5;51 p.m | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for LaGrange, Fayetteville, and Senoia cities until 6:15 PM EDT

5:48 p.m | Fire personnel responded to Thaxton Road for a medical call after a person was struck by lightning.

5:40 p.m| A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County, police confirmed to Atlanta News First. We are working to learn more details.

5:28 p.m | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Putnam counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:01 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Coweta and Fulton counties.

4:43 p.m| A Severe Thunderstorm warning has been issued for Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Haralson, Carroll, and Heard counties.

4:40 p.m. | The Elbert County Emergency Services posted to social media a video of clouds in northern Elbert County.

Clouds in Northern Elbert County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Heavy rain caused problems at 251 North Ave.
Severe storms, flooding impacts parts of north Georgia
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
The latest on the severe weather for June 14, 2023.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 4:30 p.m. update
Rain is headed our way. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Severe weather starts to move out of north Georgia