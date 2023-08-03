Stone Mountain man arrested a month after reportedly shooting, killing brother, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed his brother about a month ago.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, was arrested on a MARTA bus in Decatur on Wednesday. Kawah faces a charge of felony malice murder in connection to the death of his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting death happened on July 9 on Old Front Street. His motive is unknown.

Police are holding Kawah at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

