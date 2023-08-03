Back to School
Stone Mountain man arrested a month after reportedly shooting, killing brother, sheriff’s office says

Ahmed Kawah has been arrested for shooting and killing his brother, police said.
Ahmed Kawah has been arrested for shooting and killing his brother, police said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he shot and killed his brother about a month ago.

Ahmed Kawah, 37, was arrested on a MARTA bus in Decatur on Wednesday. Kawah faces a charge of felony malice murder in connection to the death of his brother, 56-year-old Anthony Bronson, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting death happened on July 9 on Old Front Street. His motive is unknown.

Police are holding Kawah at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

