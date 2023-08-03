Back to School
LIVE: Watch the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is something that Atlanta News First and our partners at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been looking forward to for months, and tonight, it’s finally time to make dreams come true.

In addition to giving away all of the included prizes and announcing the big Dream Home winner, our hour-long special will highlight cancer patient stories and shine a light on all of the work that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is doing year-round to help find a cure for pediatric cancer. We’ll also feature some special guests.

You can watch our full 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special below, on the ANF+ app on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV or on WANF.

