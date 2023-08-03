Back to School
Union members at UPS begin voting on labor agreement

Teamsters members who work for Georgia-based UPS began voting Thursday on a contract agreement the union’s leaders reached late last week with company officials
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The deal, which avoided the largest strike in U.S. history, gives current full-time and part-time workers $2.75 more per hour this year and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the contract.

The deal, which avoided the largest strike in U.S. history, gives current full-time and part-time workers $2.75 more per hour this year and $7.50 more per hour over the length of the contract.

The contract also includes vehicle air conditioning and the elimination of forced overtime on drivers’ days off.

Roughly 340,000 employees of United Parcel Service are members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. That’s more than half of the company’s workforce.

Union members have until Aug. 22 to vote. If the majority votes no, it likely would mean the two sides would return to the negotiating table.

