Woman critically burned, 19 people displaced in DeKalb County apartment fire

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was badly burned when a fire broke out in her apartment building late Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Fire responded to a reported structure fire Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments at 1000 Pleasantdale Crossing in Doraville. When fire crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames coming from one of the apartment buildings at the complex.

The DeKalb fire chief says several residents jumped from a second-story balcony to escape the flames. One female was burned over 30% of her body. She underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.

Officials say 10 apartment units were affected by the fire and 19 people are displaced. Firefighters say they were able to save 10 units within the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.