Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman critically burned, 19 people displaced in DeKalb County apartment fire

Officials say 19 people are displaced after fire broke out at Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments...
Officials say 19 people are displaced after fire broke out at Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments in Doraville.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was badly burned when a fire broke out in her apartment building late Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Fire responded to a reported structure fire Wednesday night just before 11 p.m. at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments at 1000 Pleasantdale Crossing in Doraville. When fire crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy flames coming from one of the apartment buildings at the complex.

The DeKalb fire chief says several residents jumped from a second-story balcony to escape the flames. One female was burned over 30% of her body. She underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition.

Officials say 10 apartment units were affected by the fire and 19 people are displaced. Firefighters say they were able to save 10 units within the building.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta flight
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, April 19, 2023, in...
Fani Willis shares threatening email ahead of Trump ‘historical decision’
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion; 2 Georgia players win $10K each
An online petition, which has amassed around 700 signatures in 24 hours, is calling on Jackson...
Students reportedly asked to change following new dress code, sparking petition
Courtesy: Sean Alford
Metro Atlanta family says they were victims of racially motivated attack in Hawaii

Latest News

Lashawn Thompson
Fulton County reaches $4M settlement with family of inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs
Delta flight
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
Police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a woman walking to her apartment...
Police look for man allegedly exposing himself to women in Norcross
Rome City Schools bus involved in crash
Rome City Schools bus involved in crash