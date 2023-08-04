2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The winner has been revealed!

Dixie Smith of Mississippi has won the brand-new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing.

It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home, located in the Millcroft subdivision in Buford. It’s valued at $650,000 and is 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and a side courtyard with a private porch. It includes top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinets and finishes, plus a master suite with a balcony, a coffee bar, and so much more.

Ticket sales for a chance to win the home began in May and by June 28, all 15,000 had been sold, raising $1.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

And it wasn’t just the dream home that was up for grabs. The chance to win several other great prizes was offered during the ticket sales. Here are the names of those winners.

Jose de Jesus Servin of Atlanta won the $2,500 Target gift card

Yamil Sobh of Duluth won the Delta Vacations package worth up to $10,000

Priscilla Butts of Fairburn won the 2023 Dodge Hornet

Lucy Ohaya of Conyers won the $10,000 gift certificate courtesy of Georgia Furniture Mart

The giveaway special aired LIVE on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. on Atlanta News First, and you can watch the show in full below.

