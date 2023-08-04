Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

9 area districts start the new school year Friday

File - school bus
File - school bus(PxHere)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the first day of school for more students across north Georgia.

Students in nine districts will return to the classroom Friday, including Carroll, Dawson, Gilmer, Habersham, Hall, Madison, Towns, Troup, and White counties.

Nine area school districts are heading back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 4.
Nine area school districts are heading back to the classroom on Friday, Aug. 4.(Atlanta News First)

📚RELATED🎒: Need help getting school supplies in Metro Atlanta? There are a number of events that can help.

More schools are scheduled to start back next week. Check out our full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

WANF EDUCATION NEWS

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
New Downtown Atlanta road closures could indicate anticipated Donald Trump indictments are close
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Bloody passenger subdued on Delta flight after threatening attendant, witness says

Latest News

Dr. Lisa Herring
Atlanta Public Schools superintendent to be replaced months earlier than expected
A press release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office also gave instructions for media staging
New road closures outside Fulton County courthouse could indicate indictments are close
Atlanta Public Schools superintendent to be replaced months earlier than expected
Atlanta Public Schools superintendent to be replaced months earlier than expected
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say