Active search underway for wanted man in Habersham County, residents urged to lock doors

Habersham County authorities searching for wanted man
Habersham County authorities searching for wanted man(Habersham County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to lock their doors and vehicles as authorities search for a wanted man.

The sheriff’s office said an active search is underway for the man, who was last seen east of Clarkesville in the area of Highway 17, Habersham Mills Connector, and Highway 115.

Authorities said the man, whose identity remains unknown, has dark hair and is not wearing a shirt. Law enforcement has not provided a further description of the suspect.

Atlanta News First has reached out to Habersham County officials for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

