Atlanta is No. 1 city for hybrid workers, a study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three years after the COVID-19 pandemic shifted workplace operations and culture, Atlanta is the No. 1 city for hybrid workers, according to one study.

Out of 70 U.S. cities that commercial real estate company CommercialSearch examined, Atlanta had the highest amount of hybrid jobs, with 771 listings per 100,000 residents. Atlanta also had the highest coworking space density, where workers from different companies share the same office space. Many companies are switching to coworking spaces to save on office rent and benefit employees, who often like the setup.

“In order to retain and recruit talent, companies are likely to keep hybrid work schedules in place and adapt their office footprint accordingly,” CommercialSearch said.

Mid-size Southern cities largely dominated the hybrid work list, CommercialSearch said. The top five cities for hybrid workers are:

Atlanta, Ga. St. Louis, Mo. Tampa, Fla. Pittsburgh, Pa. Cincinnati, Ohio

In Atlanta, the average employee worked from home about 3.6 days per week last year, according to a survey from the Atlanta Regional Commission and Georgia Commute Options. 63% of respondents said their company now has a formal work-from-home policy — and more than 50% of non-managers said they would like to work from home full-time.

“Metro Atlanta’s hybrid and resilient workforce seems like it will stick around for a little while longer,” the survey said.

