Atlanta journalist, activist subpoenaed in Fulton’s Donald Trump probe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A well-known Atlanta journalist and activist said he has been subpoenaed and expects to appear before a Fulton County grand jury deciding whether to charge former President Donald Trump with attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

George Chidi said on Dec. 14, 2020, he stumbled into a meeting at the state capitol in which Trump’s alleged “fake” electors were engaged in efforts to help certify the Nov. 3, 2020 election, a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry a deep South state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Those alleged “fake” electors have become a central focus in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into alleged attempts by Trump and his GOP allies to change the outcome of Georgia’s election, an election Trump lost by just over 11,000 votes.

Chidi, who has worked for publications including Rolling Stone Magazine, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and The Interceptor, said he saw some familiar Georgia officials heading into room 216 at the state Capitol on December 14, 2020 and followed them in while livestreaming on Facebook. Chidi was immediately removed from the room and told it was an “education meeting.”

“Then, they close the door and leave somebody out front so that I can’t just walk back in,” Chidi told Atlanta News First. “We didn’t realize in the moment that this was connected to anything else. It just looked like one more crazy thing that was happening in the crazy days after the election.”

Chidi tweeted out a screenshot of his livestream and is believed to be one of the only people to have witnessed the meeting firsthand. In July, he was served with a subpoena to testify before a Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump and others — including the alleged false electors — on election interference.

“The idea that this is something that’s actually happening to me is blowing my mind,” Chidi said, adding he won’t fight the subpoena and will testify if he’s called. “My understanding is that the only thing I’m going to be asked to do is essentially validate what I had already told people about this.”

Chidi’s subpoena indicated he’ll need to be available to the grand jury throughout the month of August.

Between the second and third weeks of August, Willis is expected to announce a series of charges stemming from her office’s two-year investigation.

On Thursday, a series of downtown Atlanta road closures were announced before those anticipated charges are announced. Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning Aug. 7, at 5 a.m., through Aug. 18. The two right lanes of Pryor Street between MLK and Mitchell will be parking for media, designated by bike racks.

Security barriers have also been set up around the Fulton County Courthouse. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said his department is prepared for unrest or demonstrations that may result from Willis’ announcements.

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Labat said Tuesday. “We look forward to an opportunity to show the world that we are ready.”

Fulton County law enforcement officials also were present in New York City and Miami when Trump’s other indictments were announced.

Testimony is a rare thing for journalists to provide. Chidi said he’s been grappling with the ethical dilemma since he was called in to testify before a special grand jury that released a partial report on election interference in February.

“This is like some journalism school nightmare. It’s the bonus question on a test,” he said. “It erodes journalistic independence. I am not an agent of the government. If I am seen as an agent of the government, a lot of people who should be talking to me will stop and the public needs the information that I’m developing.”

Democracy is at question here, and without democracy, there is no journalism,”

With an extensive history of reporting on crime and social justice issues, Chidi said he hasn’t received any backlash or threats over his testimony.

Trump and his supporters had zeroed in on Fulton County after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

