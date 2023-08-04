Atlanta police chief calls on public to help fight crime trend in August

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A disturbing crime trend in the month of August has Atlanta’s police chief searching for solutions.

Chief Darin Schierbaum and other top law enforcement officials held a roundtable discussion on Thursday about a disturbing crime trend in the month of August.

“We see a change in August. The other 11 months of the year escalating dispute is the number one reason an individual loses their life in Atlanta, Georgia. But not August. In August its domestic violence,” Schierbaum.

During the past three years, homicides in the city are up by more than double in the month of August.

Typically, APD investigates about a dozen murders a month, but in August of 2020 they responded to 20 homicides, and then 26 in 2021 and 23 murders last year. “We’re asking the public to think twice and consider the circumstances, consider the consequences behind your actions before resorting to gun violence,” Lt. April White said.

Atlanta Police are also asking residents who witness a crime to work with police.

And if you know someone who is a victim of domestic violence encourage them to contact the Atlanta Victim Assistance Program which offers critical counseling.

“We’re asking the victims to please participate in assisting us with the prosecution to get the bad actors off the street and out of the neighborhood,” Lt. White said.

Other helpful crime-fighting tools include silent messaging with the 911 center and contacting Crime Stoppers if you have any information that will help police solve a crime.

