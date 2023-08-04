Atlanta teachers surprised with free school supplies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of teachers at Bolton Academy in Atlanta were in retail heaven on Friday as they stocked up on essential school supplies like markers, sharpies, crayons, scissors, and even snacks.

The event was made possible by Georgia’s Own Credit Union, which donated $3,000 worth of supplies for the 28 classrooms at the school.

The heartwarming surprise brought smiles and laughter to preschool teachers like Bridget Colbert King.

King tells Atlanta News First she runs out of school supplies lightning fast, especially disinfectant wipes. That means she’s reaching into her own pocket on a pretty regular basis.

“It does get pretty expensive, but my kids need it, so we buy it. So, I just make a way,” King said.

Principal Shavaun Mincey says she’s thankful the teachers at Bolton Academy are being rewarded for everything they do.

“Teachers are underpaid. And so, a lot of times they have to reach into their pockets. Even school budgets, we have limits on that,” said Mincey.

With Bolton Academy often listed as a Title 1 school, she knows the school supplies mean the world to families who can’t afford them.

“Organizations like this who come in and just want to give, just to be kind. It’s really important and it’s not always as popular to do that. So, we’re very grateful for the credit union for doing that,” she said.

