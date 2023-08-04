Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
Vakelvion Holmes, mother of Eric Holmes, holds a poster outside the Clayton County Courthouse
Mother of teen killed by Clayton County police officer urges D.A. to try again for indictment
Jennifer Cooper, 33, was arrested after her infant was found dead at the scene.
Mother charged after her infant found dead, police say
FILE - Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions players will have another chance on Friday night to win $1.35 billion jackpot
The two-day event is part of an effort to raise money for Project Chimps — a nonprofit...
Norcross theatre teams up with Atlanta drag queens to raise money for chimpanzee sanctuary