Cherokee County man sentenced to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office, James Richard Fain, 42, was sentenced to 30 years with the first 10 years to serve in prison and the remainder to serve on probation.

Fain was arrested on March 2, 2022, after a Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over his car. Officials said Fain failed to maintain his lane while driving north on I-575.

“At the time of his arrest, this defendant had in his possession enough methamphetamine to dose over 100 people. He also admitted to the narcotics agents that the drugs inside the vehicle were his and that he intended to sell them,” said Assistant District Attorney Rachel Clark, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “Thanks to the excellent work of CMANS agents, those drugs never made their way onto our streets and this defendant was prosecuted for his crimes.”

Fain entered a negotiated guilty plea to trafficking methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, DA’s Office said.

“Our Office is committed to holding all drug dealers accountable. This sentence ensures that this defendant will be off our streets for many years, unable to spread this poison in our community,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway.

