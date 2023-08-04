City to break ground on Atlanta BeltLine’s new Northeast Trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The popular Atlanta BeltLine is about to get even bigger.

The groundbreaking for the new Northeast Trail is happening Friday. This 0.9-mile section of the BeltLine runs alongside and through a portion of Piedmont Park - from Monroe Drive to Westminster Drive.

The southern end will meet at the Eastside Trail and the northern end will meet at the Northeast Trail, which will be finished this fall. All of it will tie together the Midtown, Virginia Highland, and Morningside neighborhoods.

In the meantime, Georgia leaders in Washington have secured $25 million in federal grant money to help finish the BeltLine. The money will be used to create a 2.2-mile network of multi-use trails in northeast Atlanta, connecting the BeltLine to a MARTA transit station for the very first time. It’s something city leaders hope will lead to new jobs, housing and much more.

“This continued BeltLine expansion will connect people to essential transportation and the best that our region has to offer in housing, jobs and entertainment,” said Rep. Nikema Williams.

“Through the bipartisan infrastructure law, we are delivering a major investment in accelerating its completion,” said Senator Jon Ossoff.

Transportation leaders are also working to create more pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of 10th Street and Monroe Drive. Construction will take about 12 to 18 months.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

