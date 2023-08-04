Back to School
Clarkston council member rejoins, apologizes after abrupt resignation

Clarkston City Councilmember Susan Hood announces her resignation during the town hall at the...
Clarkston City Councilmember Susan Hood announces her resignation during the town hall at the Clarkston Community Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023.(Dean Hesse)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clarkston Councilmember Susan Hood has returned to the Clarkston City Council after abruptly resigning last week.

Last Thursday, Hood stepped down during a meeting called to address concerns with controversial Clarkston City Manager Shawanna Qawi, who faces allegations of creating a toxic work environment and filing questionable contract invoices.

“I want to apologize to the community and to my city council colleagues for the disruption I caused last week when I announced my resignation … I reflected on why I had run for council to begin with and that I was failing in performing my duty by not completing my term,” Hood said, according to Atlanta News First’s partner Decaturish. “… I will remain a council member.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clarkston Councilmember Susan Hood resigns, giving city manager job security

City attorney Stephen Quinn said that both state law and the city charter address resignation of council members. State law says that a resignation isn’t final until accepted, and the charter says that the mayor must declare the seat vacant and that declaration must be confirmed by a majority vote of the council.

Since neither of those happened, Hood is still legally a council member.

The city council is also facing pressure related to the Clarkston Police Department, which has severe staffing shortages.

During the same meeting that Hood rejoined, the council agreed to amend the city’s budget to allocate $188,472 to police salaries. This amount will allow the city to raise the starting pay of police officers to $60,000 and give current police officers commensurate raises.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clarkston hosts job fair amid police officer shortage

