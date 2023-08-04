Back to School
Conyers police looking for man who held child at gunpoint

Person of interest
Person of interest(Conyers Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Conyers police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who held a child at gunpoint and robbed a woman.

Conyers police say the man robbed an apartment at the Keswick Village Apartments Jul. 26 just before 4:30 p.m. The victim said the man followed her son into the apartment with a gun to the child’s head before demanding money and stealing a gun and the woman’s cell phone.

The man was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force Ones. Jr is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall with a “stocky build” and shoulder-length braids.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

