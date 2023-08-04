FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Isolated evening storms; Hot and humid Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening into the overnight as a disturbance passes by. The low temperature will be in the low 70s with a diminishing risk of rain late at night. Saturday should be a pretty nice day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will still be humid, so expect it to feel more like the mid to upper 90s. There is just a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/storms.

First Alert for Sunday storms

A couple of rounds of showers/storms are possible on Sunday. The first is in the morning with a disturbance that could be weakening as it approaches north Georgia. After mainly dry weather around midday, another round of showers/storms is in the forecast for late in the afternoon and the early evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, especially in north Georgia. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will feel like 96-102° because of the humidity.

Next week looks somewhat unsettled with more pop-up afternoon showers/storms likely through the midweek. It will be seasonably hot and humid throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.