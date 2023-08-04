Back to School
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms today; Lower risk of severe weather

By Rodney Harris
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More showers and storms are expected throughout the day, although the risk of severe weather is low.

Friday’s summary

High - 88°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 50%

FIRST ALERT for showers, storms today

You’ll see spotty showers as you drive to work this morning with heavier rain south of metro Atlanta in Pike, Lamar and Upson counties. You’ll get a break from the rain around lunch, but rain and storms are expected to re-develop later this afternoon between 5-8 p.m.

Unlike Thursday, the risk of severe weather is lower today with mostly rain and lightning expected. An isolated severe thunderstorm warning will be possible this afternoon, but the chance is low and we are not currently under a severe weather outlook.

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Friday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 4 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 4 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)
Severe Weather Outlook for Friday
Severe Weather Outlook for Friday(Atlanta News First)

Mostly dry Saturday, more storms Sunday

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and only a 20% chance of rain. Another wave of showers and storms is expected on Sunday, which is a First Alert.

Summer pattern to continue next week

Next week, we’ll see our typical summer weather with a slight chance of an afternoon storm each day and highs in the low 90s.

