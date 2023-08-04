FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gusty storms moved through north Georgia on Thursday afternoon. There is a risk of a few more showers and storms, especially in west Georgia, on Friday. We have issued a First Alert for the scattered shower and storm threat through the day into the evening. There will likely be dry stretches between any showers, but sunshine could be scarce for most of the day. As a result, there’s a decent chance that a 12 day heat wave ends on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. If it reaches the upper 80s, it will feel like the low 90s because of high humidity.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening before rain chances diminish by dawn on Saturday. Low temps will be in the low 70s on Saturday morning. The first half of the weekend looks decent. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s because of high humidity. There’s a 20% chance of pop-up afternoon showers/storms.

Sunday carries a First Alert for a better chance of pop-up showers/storms in the afternoon. Right now, it looks like the best chance of rain is not until after 3 pm, so most of the day will be dry. Highs will reach the low 90s in Atlanta before any storms pop up.

The weather next week looks about normal for this time of the year. Expect highs near 90, lows in the low 70s, high humidity, and isolated to scattered afternoon storms on Monday and Tuesday.

