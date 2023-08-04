Back to School
GBI investigation underway after drug agents fatally shot 19-year-old in Thomas County

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting involving two drug agents who fatally shot a man in Thomas County on Wednesday.

According to the GBI, the victim was identified as Alfred Shawntez Cole, 19, of Thomasville.

On August 2, two Thomas County Drug Squad agents were initially looking for another man with outstanding warrants for failure to appear. While searching for a man, the drug agents were asked to watch for a Toyota Camry “driving erratically,” according to a press release.

When the agents spotted the car, they tried to stop it but the driver sped up and attempted to get away, the GBI said. The agents then chased the driver making him stop near the woods. The GBI said that the two agents shot and killed Cole after he got out of the car showing a handgun.

Cole was taken to a local hospital where he died, the GBI said.

