Henry County man arrested after killing dog, breaking into neighbor’s house, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man in McDonough was arrested after he allegedly killed his dog and broke into his neighbor’s house, according to a Henry County Police Department report.

Christopher Dirgo, 38, faces charges of first degree cruelty to animals, first degree burglary and law enforcement obstruction. He was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on July 24 and released from the Henry County Jail on a $10,000 bond the next day.

Police were first called to a home off Price Quarters Road in the morning on July 13. A woman said that her neighbor was in her yard, covered in blood. She was worried that he had killed his family, according to the incident report.

An officer who arrived on the scene saw Dirgo, who was wearing no shirt and had blood streaking up to his neck, talking to a man in a black pickup truck. When he saw the police, he ran, the officer said.

The officer gave chase and eventually stopped him in a small clearing, where Dirgo charged at him, the report said. Two officers reportedly had to stun him with a Taser four times before he fell to the ground.

Later, the woman who called said that she found Dirgo at her doorway when she and her husband came home. Police found that the woman’s back glass door had been shattered and blood was strewn across the floor.

Police also said they later found a dead dog and a bloody knife in Dirgo’s laundry room.

Dirgo was reportedly taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital and placed under a mental evaluation.

In 2017, Dirgo was arrested in Vinton, Lousiana, for attempted first degree murder of a deputy, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly attacked two deputies in a “prolonged struggle” when they tried to stop him from burglarizing a business, the sheriff’s office said. After he was hit with a stun gun, Dirgo climbed on top of a deputy and choked him, according to the report. Later, he also tried to gouge at two officers’ eyes, the officers said. After detaining him, sheriffs said they found suspected marijuana and a revolver in his truck.

Records show that Dirgo was arrested on 11 offenses, including attempted murder, burglary and resisting an officer. But the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court had no records of any court case related to the incident.

