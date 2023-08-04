Back to School
High school senior dies in Upson County car accident

Upson County Sheriff's Office
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Upson-Lee High School senior died three days after school started in the district.

Jer’Mya Eleby, 17, was killed in a car accident on Yatesville Highway near Trinity Road on Friday morning. She crashed in a creek while swerving to avoid another car that stopped in her lane, according to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Thomaston-Upson School System called the loss “devastating.”

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, faculty, and staff members who knew and loved this student,” the system said on Facebook. “We ask the community to join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

