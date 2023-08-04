Back to School
Intruders at Winder-Barrow High School identified, police say

Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, Jaywan T. Edwards, 19, and Christian Lebron Williams, 20, allegedly...
Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, Jaywan T. Edwards, 19, and Christian Lebron Williams, 20, allegedly “illegally entered” Winder-Barrow High School Thursday before running from a school resource officer, the sheriff’s office said.(Barrow County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The three men who reportedly caused a lockdown at three Barrow County schools have been identified, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, Jaywan T. Edwards, 19, and Christian Lebron Williams, 20, allegedly “illegally entered” Winder-Barrow High School Thursday before running from a school resource officer, the sheriff’s office said.

Their escape triggered lockdowns at Winder-Barrow and two other area schools, according to the sheriff’s office.

The three will be facing obstruction, criminal trespass, disruption of public schools and loitering in a school safety zone charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 307-3080.

