Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing

A California judge was reportedly arrested Thursday night in connection with his wife's shooting death. (Source: KABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California judge has been arrested in connection with the slaying of his wife, authorities said Friday.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting in an Anaheim home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, Anaheim police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 72-year-old judge was arrested and taken to jail, police said in a statement. No additional details were released.

Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday...
Police in Anaheim, California, respond to the scene of a shooting at a judge's home on Thursday night.(Source: KABC/CNn)

A message was sent to Anaheim police asking whether Ferguson has an attorney.

Ferguson serves as a judge in a courthouse in the Orange County city of Fullerton. He previously worked in the Orange County District Attorney’s office and prosecuted drug cases, according to the North Orange County Bar Association.

The court declined to provide additional information about the allegations.

“Although no case has been filed with our Court, when appropriate we will take all necessary steps to ensure full compliance with our legal and ethical obligations,” Orange County Superior Court Presiding Judge Maria Hernandez said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

Latest News

Both will be tried as adults and are being held in a youth detention center, according to a...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Police arrested two minors in connection to an alleged murder at Elliot Norcross, an apartment...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder
Authorities are investigating after a cyberattack struck city computers in Pensacola, Fla.,...
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in 5 states
File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%