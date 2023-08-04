Back to School
Man charged in connection to death of Coweta Co. woman missing since 2021

Tiffany Foster reward increased
Tiffany Foster reward increased(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office charged a man in connection to the death of Tiffany Foster who has been missing since 2021.

The sheriff’s office said Reginald Roderick Robertson is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud.

According to a press release, Foster was last seen at Creekside at White Oak apartment homes in Newnan on March 1, 2021. She is described as 36 years old, 5′2″ in height, 220 pounds with hazel eyes.

RELATED STORY: Plea goes out for donations to help find Coweta Co. mother missing over a year.

Although the body of Foster has not been found, officials believe that it is certain that “all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased.”

On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

A $10,000 reward is now available for information leading to the recovery of Foster.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

