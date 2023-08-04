Man charged in connection to death of Coweta Co. woman missing since 2021

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office charged a man in connection to the death of Tiffany Foster who has been missing since 2021.

The sheriff’s office said Reginald Roderick Robertson is charged with felony murder, malice murder, concealing the death of another, rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, forgery in the first degree, financial transaction card theft, and financial transaction card fraud.

According to a press release, Foster was last seen at Creekside at White Oak apartment homes in Newnan on March 1, 2021. She is described as 36 years old, 5′2″ in height, 220 pounds with hazel eyes.

Although the body of Foster has not been found, officials believe that it is certain that “all the evidence collected in this case confirms that she is in fact deceased.”

On March 8, authorities found her Nissan Altima in Fulton County “with her personal property still inside the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

A $10,000 reward is now available for information leading to the recovery of Foster.

