Max Fried is rejoining the Braves’ rotation after being sidelined for nearly 3 months

FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
FILE - Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried works against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game on May 5, 2023, in Atlanta. Fried threw 35 pitches over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, July 9, 2023, — his first appearance in more than two months while on the 60-day injured list recuperating from a strained left forearm. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have baseball’s best record. Now, they’re getting their best pitcher back.

Max Fried is set to rejoin the Braves’ rotation when the team opens a weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs.

Last year’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up provides a huge boost to a team that already is a leading World Series contender.

Fried has made only five starts in the majors this season, the last coming on May 5, because of a strained left forearm.

But after nearly three months on the injured list, Fried feels like it’s opening day again.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

