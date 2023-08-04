Max Fried is rejoining the Braves’ rotation after being sidelined for nearly 3 months

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have baseball’s best record. Now, they’re getting their best pitcher back.

Max Fried is set to rejoin the Braves’ rotation when the team opens a weekend series in Chicago against the Cubs.

Last year’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up provides a huge boost to a team that already is a leading World Series contender.

Fried has made only five starts in the majors this season, the last coming on May 5, because of a strained left forearm.

But after nearly three months on the injured list, Fried feels like it’s opening day again.

