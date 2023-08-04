Back to School
Migos rapper Quavo holds ‘Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback’ this Saturday

Quavo arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Quavo arrives at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta native and Migos rapper Quavo will hold his second annual Ultimate Back 2 School Giveback this Saturday.

The Quavo Cares Foundation will partner with the Tender Foundation to provide school supplies and clothes to more than 260 families. Participants will also enjoy activities such as balloon animals, face painting and science experiments. Mocha Pops will be on hand to provide popsicles.

The Tender Foundation provides bill pay assistance with rent, utilities, and childcare costs for single mothers in Atlanta.

The event will be held at 384 Northyards Blvd NW from noon to 6 p.m.

