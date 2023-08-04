Back to School
Mother of teen killed by Clayton County police officer urges D.A. to try again for indictment

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of a man shot and killed by a police officer last year stood outside the Clayton County Courthouse Friday, hoping to pressure the district attorney to try again for an indictment.

“I just want justice for my baby. That’s all I want,” Vakelvion Holmes told Atlanta News First.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an officer showed up in Morrow on Nov. 21, 2022, at the workplace of 19-year-old Eric Holmes and started questioning him about a stolen car he’d been driving.

The GBI said Holmes abruptly broke off the conversation, jumped in the car, and tried to drive off.

The officer gave Holmes several commands to stop, according to the GBI, and when he refused, the officer fired several shots into the car. Holmes later died at a nearby hospital.

According to an attorney for Holmes’ family, the officer quit his job about a month later.

In January, his mother and her attorney Sean Williams announced the GBI had shown the attorney body-camera video of the incident. They demanded that the officer face criminal charges.

Court records show prosecutors initially sought seven charges, including felony murder, against the former officer, but a grand jury declined to indict him.

Holmes’ mother said she hopes the district attorney will decide to bring the charges to another grand jury for consideration.

“My hope is that everyone gets justice that deserves justice and that these officers start being held accountable,” Holmes said. “I love officers, me personally. I don’t have anything against them, but if they’re wrong, at least let them be held accountable for being wrong.”

After the demonstration, Holmes said District Attorney Tasha Mosley has agreed to a meeting with her next Friday.

