New road closures outside Fulton County courthouse could indicate indictments are close

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In another possible sign that an indictment announcement could be coming – and with it a large crowd and media presence in downtown Atlanta – Fulton County announced a road closure outside the courthouse Thursday.

Beginning Monday, August 7 at 5 a.m. and spanning through Friday, August 18, Pryor Street SW between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW and Mitchell Street SW will be closed to general traffic. A press release bearing the name of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat also gave instructions for media staging but made no mention of potential indictments or an announcement thereof.

“Sheriff Labat and the Sheriff’s Office, it is the priority to keep the courthouse safe, and also the citizens,” said Natalie Ammons, a spokesperson with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. “There are thousands of people that come through this area and this footprint and that is the main goal, to keep everyone safe.”

Indications of a forthcoming announcement have been trickling down for days. This week, orange barriers appeared outside the Fulton County courthouse and some courthouse staff began working from home. District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that if a charging decision comes, it would happen sometime in August.

During the period of the road closures, the Fulton County Courthouse and the Fulton County Government Center will still be open to the public.

“People still have a business to conduct with Fulton County, so we want to make it as safe as possible but still accessible to the public,” said Ammons.

She added “we are ready” when asked how prepared officers were for any large crowds or unrest that may come with them.

