Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Norcross theatre teams up with Atlanta drag queens to raise money for chimpanzee sanctuary

The two-day event is part of an effort to raise money for Project Chimps — a nonprofit...
The two-day event is part of an effort to raise money for Project Chimps — a nonprofit sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains that homes 95 chimpanzees previously kept in labs for medical research.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia theatre company Lionheart is inviting audiences to “Bananarama II: This Time It’s For Fun!” — a performance featuring comedy, dance and drag queens.

The two-day event is part of an effort to raise money for Project Chimps — a nonprofit sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains that homes 95 chimpanzees previously kept in labs for medical research.

Hosts Ruby Redd and Jolene Goodall will welcome drag personalities Robyn Rigs, Charlene Boufontaine, Lori Divine, Mike Schatz, Kellie Divine, Gay Bob, Berlinda Wall, Rob Fisher and Reese to the stage. Following that, a performance of “Malcolm” by the Lionheart Theatre Company.

“Bananarama II: This Time It’s For Fun!” is happening Aug. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lionheart Threatre in Norcross.

Ticket prices can be found here. Organizers have also put out a $20 “attend in spirit” ticket option for those looking to support Project Chimps and their mission to provide care to former lab chimpanzees.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

Latest News

Vakelvion Holmes, mother of Eric Holmes, holds a poster outside the Clayton County Courthouse
Mother of teen killed by Clayton County police officer urges D.A. to try again for indictment
Atlanta teachers surprised with free school supplies.
Atlanta teachers surprised with free school supplies
Both will be tried as adults and are being held in a youth detention center, according to a...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder
Police arrested two minors in connection to an alleged murder at Elliot Norcross, an apartment...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder