Norcross theatre teams up with Atlanta drag queens to raise money for chimpanzee sanctuary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia theatre company Lionheart is inviting audiences to “Bananarama II: This Time It’s For Fun!” — a performance featuring comedy, dance and drag queens.

The two-day event is part of an effort to raise money for Project Chimps — a nonprofit sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains that homes 95 chimpanzees previously kept in labs for medical research.

Hosts Ruby Redd and Jolene Goodall will welcome drag personalities Robyn Rigs, Charlene Boufontaine, Lori Divine, Mike Schatz, Kellie Divine, Gay Bob, Berlinda Wall, Rob Fisher and Reese to the stage. Following that, a performance of “Malcolm” by the Lionheart Theatre Company.

“Bananarama II: This Time It’s For Fun!” is happening Aug. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lionheart Threatre in Norcross.

Ticket prices can be found here. Organizers have also put out a $20 “attend in spirit” ticket option for those looking to support Project Chimps and their mission to provide care to former lab chimpanzees.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.